Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,913 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2,239.5% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. 17,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,666. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

