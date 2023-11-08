Column Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 6.8% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $48,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 530,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,076,000 after buying an additional 492,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.20. 32,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,300. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $205.56 and a 12-month high of $252.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.