Column Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 6.8% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $48,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 530,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,076,000 after buying an additional 492,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.20. 32,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,300. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $205.56 and a 12-month high of $252.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.