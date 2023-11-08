Column Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $244.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,749. The company has a market capitalization of $454.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.34.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Should you buy Western Digital and sell Seagate stock?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Lucid investors seek clarity; downtrend intact, new lows ahead
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.