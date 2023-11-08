Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.03. 20,534,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,591,578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

