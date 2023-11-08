Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.52. 1,938,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,900,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

