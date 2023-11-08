Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,136,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $636,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,280 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock remained flat at $90.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,307,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,032,667. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $94.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

