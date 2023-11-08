Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Aramark Stock Up 0.4 %

ARMK traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. 61,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

