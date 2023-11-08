Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.68. 841,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.35 and a 1-year high of $595.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $539.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

