Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 722,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

