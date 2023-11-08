Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $75.39 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,930. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.