Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.49. 23,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,115. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $289.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.