Column Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for about 0.7% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

