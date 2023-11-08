Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 202 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

STIP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,242. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

