Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 20,504 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,258. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

