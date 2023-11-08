Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,213 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,425. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBIZ

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.