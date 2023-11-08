Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 381 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,066,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 252,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 746,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,661. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.