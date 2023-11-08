Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Tutor Perini worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,651. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,295,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,486,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,069,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,940 shares in the company, valued at $28,295,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $809,250. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

