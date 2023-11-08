Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 0.7 %

SHOP stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. 1,694,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,109,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.