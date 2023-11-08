Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

ACWX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.24. 378,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

