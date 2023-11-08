Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,004 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 2.8% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,876. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average is $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

