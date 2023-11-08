Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.1% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.28. 6,425,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,600,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.54. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

