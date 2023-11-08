Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.95. 52,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

