Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,366 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,366 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $45,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.38. 974,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,677. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

