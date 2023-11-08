Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,788 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,439. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.