Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after acquiring an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,333,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.40 and a 200 day moving average of $248.46. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $215.94 and a 52-week high of $264.27.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.