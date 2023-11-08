Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,102 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $39,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after purchasing an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,999,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. 270,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,815. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

