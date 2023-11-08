Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,408. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.