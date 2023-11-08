Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 602 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.62. 64,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,265. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.