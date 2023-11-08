Column Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $638.00.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,376. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.