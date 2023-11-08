Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.