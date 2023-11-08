Comerica Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

Comerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comerica to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Comerica Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CMA opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Comerica by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

