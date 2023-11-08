Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,127 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $63,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.48 on Wednesday, hitting $590.68. 841,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,641. The company has a market capitalization of $268.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $297.35 and a one year high of $595.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

