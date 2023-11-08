Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $127,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

