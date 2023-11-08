Commerce Bank Buys 70 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $49,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $24.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,036.29. 33,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,928. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,830.07 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,007.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,869.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 826.03% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 146.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.