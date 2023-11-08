Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $51,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.87.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.89. The stock had a trading volume of 124,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.36. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $206.66 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

