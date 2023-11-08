Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $153,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $766,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,230 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,596. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day moving average of $282.03.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

