Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,304 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $137,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.76. 141,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,516. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.35. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.