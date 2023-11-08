Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,496 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $85,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $185.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

