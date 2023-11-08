Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $57,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.9 %

Eaton stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.76. 182,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,174. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

