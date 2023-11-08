Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $38,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,333,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 465.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,680. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.94 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

