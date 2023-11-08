Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $50,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.61. 956,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,922,994. The company has a market capitalization of $303.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $110.66. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

