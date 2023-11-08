Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares accounts for 2.6% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Commerce Bank owned about 5.64% of Commerce Bancshares worth $342,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $77,332,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 363,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 359,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 17,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,550. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

