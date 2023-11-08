Commerce Bank Has $38.21 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $38,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,661,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 165.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,966 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.26. The stock had a trading volume of 84,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.49.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Chubb

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,856 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,598. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

