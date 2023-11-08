Commerce Bank Has $44.16 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $44,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,884,000 after purchasing an additional 183,202 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 417,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,286,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

