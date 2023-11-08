Commerce Bank Has $44.97 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,085 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.18% of Nasdaq worth $44,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. 266,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,652. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

