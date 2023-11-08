Commerce Bank Has $51.57 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,451 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $51,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. 286,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,858. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.