Commerce Bank Has $64.66 Million Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.63% of Regal Rexnord worth $64,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of RRX stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.34. 73,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.57. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -777.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRX

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.