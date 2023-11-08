Commerce Bank Has $70.45 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $70,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,913 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

LMT stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.73. 125,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.