Commerce Bank Has $71.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.71% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $71,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,466,680,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,849. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $255.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.54. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.