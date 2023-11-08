Commerce Bank Has $87.50 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $87,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $199.16. The stock had a trading volume of 193,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,037. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

